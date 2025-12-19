ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.7650. Approximately 308,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 553,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Positive Sentiment: Potential value unlocking — ARKO filed a registration statement to spin off and take its subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp. (APC) public, which could crystallize a separate valuation for the wholesale/fleet-fueling business and create optionality for ARKO shareholders and management to realize/allocate capital more efficiently. ARKO Petroleum files for US IPO

Potential value unlocking — ARKO filed a registration statement to spin off and take its subsidiary ARKO Petroleum Corp. (APC) public, which could crystallize a separate valuation for the wholesale/fleet-fueling business and create optionality for ARKO shareholders and management to realize/allocate capital more efficiently. Neutral Sentiment: Filing is preliminary — the S-1 has been filed but is not effective; terms, timing, size, pricing and use of proceeds are unknown. Execution, regulatory clearance and market conditions will determine whether and how the IPO proceeds. ARKO Corp Announces Filing of Registration Statement

Filing is preliminary — the S-1 has been filed but is not effective; terms, timing, size, pricing and use of proceeds are unknown. Execution, regulatory clearance and market conditions will determine whether and how the IPO proceeds. Negative Sentiment: Dilution and signaling risks — an IPO can dilute economic ownership (depending on structure) and may signal a need to raise capital; ARKO currently has a high debt/equity profile and thin net margins, so investors may worry about whether proceeds will simply plug funding gaps rather than drive growth. Registration Statement for Proposed IPO

ARKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ARKO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ARKO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARKO in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARKO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.83.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ARKO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ARKO Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. ARKO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARKO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARKO during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARKO by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in ARKO in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ARKO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ARKO Corp (NASDAQ: ARKO) is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company’s core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO’s fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

