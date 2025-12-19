Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Up 11.9% – Here’s Why

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 7.90. 3,332,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,353,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 34 price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of £58.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.08.

