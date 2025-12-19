Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keppel in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on KPELY
Keppel Price Performance
Keppel Company Profile
Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.
In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.