Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s What Happened

Keppel Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Keppel in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Keppel Corporation Ltd is a Singapore?headquartered conglomerate offering diversified businesses spanning offshore & marine, property, infrastructure, and asset management. Through its Offshore & Marine arm, Keppel designs, builds and repairs mobile offshore drilling units, production platforms and specialized vessels, while pursuing new energy solutions such as offshore wind foundations and floating solar platforms. Its property division develops residential, commercial and mixed?use projects across Asia, Europe and the Americas, complemented by real estate investment trusts and fund management services.

In the infrastructure segment, Keppel delivers integrated solutions for power generation, water treatment, waste management and district cooling.

