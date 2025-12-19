Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 326.40 and last traded at GBX 326.40, with a volume of 12831970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.40.

Airtel Africa Stock Up 1.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30. The company has a market cap of £11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278, for a total transaction of £8,340. Also, insider Cynthia Gordon purchased 8,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 229 per share, for a total transaction of £19,973.38. Insiders own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

