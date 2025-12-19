Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.95. Rohm shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 152 shares traded.

Rohm Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Get Rohm alerts:

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $868.25 million during the quarter.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rohm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rohm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.