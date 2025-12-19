Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ACX, AKT.A, ALSN, ARX, ATD, ATZ, AYA, CEU, DIR.UN, DML)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 19th:

ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$85.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$31.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.75 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $4.75 to $6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$120.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$120.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $218.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$13.00 to C$13.60.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$20.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.50 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$103.00 to C$110.00.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

