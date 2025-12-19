Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ACX, AKT.A, ALSN, ARX, ATD, ATZ, AYA, CEU, DIR.UN, DML)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 19th:

ACT Energy Technologies (TSE:ACX) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) was given a C$85.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$136.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$31.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was given a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.75 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$7.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $4.75 to $6.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Haywood Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) was given a C$120.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) was given a C$120.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pet Valu (TSE:PET) was given a C$38.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $196.00 to $218.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$13.00 to C$13.60.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$20.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.50 to $16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$103.00 to C$110.00.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

