RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Down 3.7% – Time to Sell?

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.6870. Approximately 276,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,776,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RXO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RXO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson bought 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,142. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Troy A. Cooper acquired 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $88,243.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 275,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,163.76. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $488,875 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in RXO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in RXO by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in RXO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RXO by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

