Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 30.1% – Here’s What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 30.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.54. 18,075,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 892% from the average session volume of 1,822,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Talon Metals Trading Up 33.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.14 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
