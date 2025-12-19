First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.3150. Approximately 223,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 967,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $998.76 million, a PE ratio of 204.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 8,815.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

