Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:RJET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RJET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 28,453 shares.The stock last traded at $21.11 and had previously closed at $20.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RJET

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $600.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 392,878 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $444,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc is a regional airline holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company provides feeder air transportation services under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers in the United States, operating as an affiliate of American Airlines and United Airlines. Mesa Air Group’s operations are conducted through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Mesa Airlines and Mokulele Airlines, which serve domestic markets on a scheduled basis.

Mesa Airlines is the company’s primary regional carrier.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.