Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90. 287,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 458,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 8.3%
The firm has a market cap of C$297.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reconnaissance Energy Africa
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- META Rises Amid Tech Decline, Trump’s AI Order Praised By Analyst
Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.