Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90. 287,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 458,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 8.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$297.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

