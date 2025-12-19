Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.9106, but opened at $19.24. Westaim shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Westaim Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $642.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Westaim had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 123.33%.The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million.

Westaim Company Profile

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.