Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $216.99 and last traded at $215.45, with a volume of 156948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.57.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,097,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $3,729,000.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
