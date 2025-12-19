Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.9550. Approximately 210,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 813,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Cars.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cars.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

The stock has a market cap of $765.61 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.37 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew B. Crawford sold 27,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $329,116.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,369.09. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 22.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 923,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 88,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cars.com by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 40,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

