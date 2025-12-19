Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Saputo
Saputo Trading Down 0.1%
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. Saputo had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (30% of revenue) and industrials (20% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.
