North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 5.1%

NOA traded down C$0.97 on Friday, hitting C$18.06. The company had a trading volume of 570,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,849. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.56. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$16.78 and a 12-month high of C$31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of C$317.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Ltd is Canada’s provider of heavy civil construction and mining contractors. The company has provided services to the oil, natural gas and resource companies.

