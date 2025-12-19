Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$133.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATZ. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$87.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$95.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.58.

ATZ traded up C$2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$117.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,589. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.20. The firm has a market cap of C$13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.97. Aritzia has a one year low of C$36.51 and a one year high of C$117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$812.05 million during the quarter. Aritzia had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and the United States. The company generates the majority of revenue from Retail, followed by eCommerce.

