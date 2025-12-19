Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.36.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 203,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,691. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.09. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$9.48 and a twelve month high of C$12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.62 million for the quarter. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 37.00%. Analysts expect that Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst will post 0.892928 EPS for the current year.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

