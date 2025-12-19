IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 418.13% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IsoEnergy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties. IsoEnergy Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
