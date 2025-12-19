Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered Uranium Royalty from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.25.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 4.4%

About Uranium Royalty

Shares of URC stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.19. 334,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,382. The stock has a market cap of C$718.05 million, a PE ratio of 519.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.56. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.50.

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.