Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered Uranium Royalty from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Stock Up 4.4%
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Royalty
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- META Rises Amid Tech Decline, Trump’s AI Order Praised By Analyst
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.