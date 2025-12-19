Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of ESOA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 173,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,968. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Energy Services of America has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America, Inc (OTCMKTS: ESOA) is an energy infrastructure services provider specializing in pipeline and facility construction, maintenance, and integrity management for the oil and gas industry. The company delivers turnkey solutions that encompass project planning, engineering, procurement, and construction for both onshore and nearshore pipeline systems.

Key services include design-build pipeline installation, trenchless technologies such as horizontal directional drilling, integrity management programs featuring inline inspection and right-of-way maintenance, and specialized field services like valve maintenance, hot-tap installations, and environmental remediation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.