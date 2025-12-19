Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $66.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vera Therapeutics traded as high as $51.72 and last traded at $51.2720, with a volume of 751409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $73.00 price objective on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,201.34. The trade was a 23.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 5,882 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 187.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 89.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 336,978 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

