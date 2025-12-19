Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Plans Special Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CIG)

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Performance

Shares of CIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,372. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA (Cemig ADS) is a leading Brazilian energy company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power. Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, the company operates as a vertically integrated utility, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across its concession areas. In addition to its core electricity business, Cemig maintains interests in natural gas distribution and distinct energy-related ventures, including renewable sources and infrastructure projects.

In its generation segment, Cemig manages a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, photovoltaic and wind power plants.

