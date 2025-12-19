Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Plans Special Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CIG)

Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0264 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.
Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS Stock Performance
Shares of CIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,372. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Comp En De Mn Cemig ADS
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais SA (Cemig ADS) is a leading Brazilian energy company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power. Headquartered in Belo Horizonte, the company operates as a vertically integrated utility, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across its concession areas. In addition to its core electricity business, Cemig maintains interests in natural gas distribution and distinct energy-related ventures, including renewable sources and infrastructure projects.
In its generation segment, Cemig manages a diversified portfolio that includes hydroelectric, photovoltaic and wind power plants.
