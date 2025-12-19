Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – December 19th

IREN, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Marathon Digital, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or balance sheets provide exposure to bitcoin — for example bitcoin miners, exchanges and wallet or hardware providers, or firms that hold significant bitcoin reserves. They offer stock-market investors an indirect way to gain bitcoin exposure but carry company-specific risks and may not move exactly in line with bitcoin’s price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
TeraWulf (WULF)
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Cleanspark (CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.
