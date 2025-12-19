American Noble Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:INFY)

American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 53,223 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 616% compared to the average daily volume of 7,435 call options.

American Noble Gas Stock Up 4.5%

INFY traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,874,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926,071. American Noble Gas has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Noble Gas will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Noble Gas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in American Noble Gas by 1,998.6% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 12,617,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,262,000 after buying an additional 12,015,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 39.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,437,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 53.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,153,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,155 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Noble Gas by 382.5% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Noble Gas by 788.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,498,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 1,330,233 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of American Noble Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of American Noble Gas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Noble Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Noble Gas from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Noble Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.