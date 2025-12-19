RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold Off Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RBC Bearings stock on November 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 11/20/2025.

NYSE RBC traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.35. The stock had a trading volume of 89,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,562. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $290.56 and a 12 month high of $465.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.18.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $885,557. The trade was a 25.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 105 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.83, for a total value of $40,197.15. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,624.78. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $527.00 price target on RBC Bearings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 148.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,257.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 123.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

RBC Bearings Incorporated is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for extreme applications. The company’s product portfolio includes cylindrical roller bearings, spherical plain bearings, ball bearings, track rollers, and engineered components such as metal-to-metal and polymer bearings. These products are tailored to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace, defense and industrial customers where reliability under severe conditions is critical.

The company’s bearings and components find application in aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, landing gear systems, space and missile programs, industrial gas turbines, oil and gas drilling equipment, and heavy machinery.

