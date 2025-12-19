Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock on November 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of HESAF stock traded up $64.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,525.00. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $2,200.00 and a 12 month high of $3,015.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,481.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,543.59.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions is a French luxury goods house renowned for its high-end leather goods, ready-to-wear apparel, silk scarves, fragrances, watches and jewelry. Founded in 1837 by Thierry Hermès as a harness workshop in Paris, the company has evolved into one of the world’s most prestigious names in fashion and lifestyle. Its products are characterized by meticulous craftsmanship, use of fine materials and timeless design, catering to a discerning global clientele.

The company’s product portfolio is anchored by its iconic leather creations, including the Birkin and Kelly handbags, which are handcrafted by skilled artisans in France.

