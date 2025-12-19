Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Packaging Corporation of America stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

PKG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $242.68.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

