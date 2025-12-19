Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.99. 1,310,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,313. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 592.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 30,861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

