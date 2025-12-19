Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ACN, ADI, AGCO, ALB, AMD, AMN, AMPL, APH, APLS, ARE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 19th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from $215.00 to $235.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $295.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $270.00 to $277.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $258.00 to $291.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Corporation from $279.00 to $277.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price reduced by Citizens Jmp from $24.00 to $22.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $147.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATI (NYSE:ATI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $500.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $28.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $34.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by BNP Paribas Exane from $28.00 to $30.00. BNP Paribas Exane currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $6.40 to $12.80. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $210.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $460.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $51.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price lowered by President Capital from $103.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $530.00 to $580.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $285.00 to $326.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $372.00 to $295.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $282.00 to $253.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $288.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $322.00 to $328.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $301.00 to $317.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $271.00 to $313.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $285.00 to $315.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $60.00 to $67.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $385.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $343.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $305.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $482.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $200.00 to $210.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $40.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Corporation from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Corporation from $21.00 to $19.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $69.00 to $62.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $920.00 to $880.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price boosted by Citizens Jmp from $95.00 to $140.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by Bank of America Corporation from $77.00 to $85.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was given a $143,000.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Corporation from $84.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $255.00 to $275.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $254.00 to $265.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Corporation from $51.00 to $57.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $432.00 to $428.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $190.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $48.00 to $95.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $239.00 to $240.00. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $31.00 to $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $268.00 to $220.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $470.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $375.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $78.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $175.00 to $195.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $96.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $48.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

