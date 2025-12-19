Critical Survey: Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) vs. Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Textmunication Holdgings and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Textmunication Holdgings alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oblong 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Oblong”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 0.07 -$340,000.00 ($0.48) -0.01 Oblong $2.38 million 2.96 -$4.04 million ($1.71) -1.28

Textmunication Holdgings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textmunication Holdgings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, indicating that its share price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Oblong -187.17% -62.63% -52.38%

Summary

Oblong beats Textmunication Holdgings on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

(Get Free Report)

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer’s office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Textmunication Holdgings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textmunication Holdgings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.