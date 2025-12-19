XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.77 and last traded at $50.9360, with a volume of 24419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of XPEL in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded XPEL from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPEL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.67.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.25 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced protective films and coatings for automotive, marine, aviation, and architectural applications. The company’s core products include paint protection film (PPF), window tinting film, and ceramic coatings designed to shield surfaces from scratches, environmental contaminants, and UV damage. XPEL’s flagship PPF, known for its self-healing properties, is engineered to maintain a vehicle’s factory finish by resisting swirl marks, stone chips, and acid rain.

Beyond automotive protection, XPEL has expanded its offerings to include protective films for electronics and architectural surfaces, providing solutions that enhance durability and prolong the life of high-value assets.

