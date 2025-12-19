Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,181.22 and last traded at GBX 1,179.29, with a volume of 78646000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,171.50.
The company has a market capitalization of £12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.47.
Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 1.55 EPS for the quarter. Scottish Mortgage had a net margin of 94.48% and a return on equity of 11.53%.
Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.
