Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,181.22 and last traded at GBX 1,179.29, with a volume of 78646000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,171.50.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.47.

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX 1.55 EPS for the quarter. Scottish Mortgage had a net margin of 94.48% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scottish Mortgage

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,148 per share, for a total transaction of £21,042.84. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.

