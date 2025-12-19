Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.5770. 451,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,320,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 41.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,692,000 after buying an additional 1,988,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,380,000 after purchasing an additional 80,693 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,412,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after buying an additional 72,376 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,828,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,495,000 after buying an additional 1,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after buying an additional 251,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

