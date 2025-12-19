Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.9440, with a volume of 38402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,884,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.