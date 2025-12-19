Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.9440, with a volume of 38402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.
Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,884,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter.
About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSIE was launched on Nov 6, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Further Reading
