Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Trading Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 1,585,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,866,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,594,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after buying an additional 5,219,416 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,200,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seldon Capital LP purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 3rd quarter worth $6,076,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) is a subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp. focused on the exploration, development and production of lithium brine resources in the Jujuy province of northwest Argentina. The company’s principal asset is the Cauchari-Olaroz project, situated within the Lithium Triangle, one of the world’s richest regions for lithium-bearing brines. Through its Argentine operations, Lithium Americas aims to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate critical to electric vehicle and energy-storage markets.

The Cauchari-Olaroz project encompasses concessions on the Salar de Cauchari and Salar de Olaroz salt flats, where detailed drilling programs and pilot?scale evaporation ponds have demonstrated favorable lithium concentrations.

