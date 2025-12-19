B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 43,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.1160.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. Citigroup cut B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.7%

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.

Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.