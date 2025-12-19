Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.28

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00006003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and $353.40 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00087392 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001027 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,330,528 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 630,330,527.7099 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.02356864 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1363 active market(s) with $500,670,224.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.