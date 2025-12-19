Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $285.99 and last traded at $286.1090, with a volume of 29777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. HSBC cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $0.12. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth $42,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Credicorp by 5,300.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp’s principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

