Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.15. 3,619,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,879,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 202.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 522.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

