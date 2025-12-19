Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.2950. Approximately 561,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,034,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

GETY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Getty Images from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.03.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $530.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.98 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,470,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $7,878,981.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,641,345 shares in the company, valued at $160,355,853.15. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $66,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,874.08. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,663,340 shares of company stock worth $8,275,819 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $4,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Getty Images by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 742,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Getty Images by 1,202.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 542,181 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a leading global provider of digital visual content, offering an extensive library of stock photography, editorial imagery, video footage and music. The company supplies creative and rights-managed assets to a broad range of industries, including advertising, media, corporate communications and publishing. Through its online platform and licensing services, Getty Images enables customers to search, license and download multimedia content for commercial and editorial use.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Getty and Jonathan Klein, Getty Images pioneered the aggregation of photographic archives into a centralized, digital marketplace.

