Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $17.9250. 46,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 347,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTUS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metallus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Metallus Stock Down 5.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $734.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUS. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Metallus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth $291,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Metallus during the third quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Metallus by 103.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Metallus by 1.2% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,933,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

