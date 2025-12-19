Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.6730. Approximately 23,644,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 122,578,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 8.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 550.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

