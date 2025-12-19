Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading 9.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.2350. 43,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 175,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK?domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon?in?leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

Featured Stories

