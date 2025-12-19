Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading 9.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.2350. 43,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 175,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.50.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK?domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon?in?leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.
Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- META Rises Amid Tech Decline, Trump’s AI Order Praised By Analyst
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- TL;DR: Why Reddit is the New Growth Stock to Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.