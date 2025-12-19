Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 807,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 863,313 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.1940.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Curaleaf Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

