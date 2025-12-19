Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.30 and last traded at $163.3070. Approximately 149,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,450,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.55.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 1,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

