Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.95. 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 34,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.