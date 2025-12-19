2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Trading 13.8% Higher – What’s Next?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) traded up 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.22. 1,824,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,515,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.53.

Get 2x Ether ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Ether ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 2x Ether ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.