WEMIX Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $167.65 million and $1.50 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,838.58 or 0.99836018 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 550,032,981 coins and its circulating supply is 459,835,062 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 550,013,181.0478008 with 459,817,812.8255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.36104385 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,037,052.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

