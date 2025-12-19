Coinmetro Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and $19.90 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001685 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00003969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000106 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 313,606,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

